High Street on Market serving pizzeria menu on three nights this summer

Last April, High Street on Market in Old City became High Street Pizzeria for one night only. Reservations were quickly made and the restaurant filled up with pizza aficionados.

After last year's success, High Street decided to do it again, only this time the pizza party will take place on three Monday nights this summer.

High Street will let their famed bakers run the show on July 1, August 5 and September 2.

The pizzeria menu will include a variety of pies, along with appetizers and desserts.

Reservation can be made through OpenTable. There will be a limited number of walk-ins accepted also on each evening.

Pop-Up Pizzeria

Monday, July 1

Monday, Aug. 5

Monday, Sept. 2

High Street on Market

308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-0988



