May 23, 2019

Pizza is healthier to eat for breakfast than cereal, nutritionist says

By Emily Rolen
A nutritionist said that eating pizza for breakfast is healthier than eating breakfast cereal.

Everyone wants an excuse to eat cold, leftover pizza for breakfast. So here it is.

A New York-based nutritionist told The Daily Meal that "a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash." And pizza contains carbohydrates, protein, and dairy, too, she said.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” registered dietician Chelsey Amer told The Daily Meal. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

To compare, one cup of Raisin Bran has 18 grams of sugar and 1.6 grams of fat, which includes saturated fats. One slice of pizza, meanwhile, typically has about 9.8 grams of healthy unsaturated fat in addition to saturated fats. 

While having pizza at 9 a.m. might not be a *healthy* option, and Amer certainly was not calling pizza a nutritional food, it's a more of a balanced meal than milk poured over sugary cereal. 

If you want to go for a cereal for breakfast, health.com recommends trying to incorporate one that contains whole grains, nuts, and seeds and use an organic or plant-based milk. 

