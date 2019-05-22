More Health:

May 22, 2019

Five ways to lower your blood pressure

Hypertension leads to greater risk of a number of serious health issues

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Prevention Hypertension
06282018_blood_pressure_unsplash Photo by rawpixel/on Unsplash

.

The American Heart Association estimates that about 103 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension, which puts them at greater risk for a host of other serious and sometimes fatal health conditions.

Left uncontrolled for years, high blood pressure can slowly cause damage to the body and lead to a heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease or failure, peripheral artery disease and vision loss.

The Mayo Clinic reports that bone loss and dementia have also been associated with hypertension.

MORE HEALTH: Too many U.S. kids missing out on this source of protein

So what is considered too high? You are considered in Stage 1 hypertension when your blood pressure is a systolic of 130-139 mm HG or a diastolic mm HG of 80-89. But even an elevated blood pressure (a systolic of 120-129 mm Hg and a diastolic of less than 80 mm HG) is of concern.

In addition to medications, there are natural ways you can help lower your blood pressure including  (Mayo Clinic, Harvard Health, American Heart Association, and Johns Hopkins Medicine):

Lose weight, especially around the middle. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Losing even a small amount of weight if you’re overweight or obese can help reduce your blood pressure. In general, you may reduce your blood pressure by about 1 millimeter of mercury (mm Hg) with each kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) of weight you lose.”

Exercise. Experts recommend around 150 minutes a week and a combination of aerobic exercise (walking, cycling, swimming) and strength training.

Eat healthier. Watch your caloric intake and include more potassium-rich foods like avocados, bananas, grapefruit, cucumbers and spinach, and less sodium in your diet. Know exactly what you are putting in your body and cut down on processed foods.

Quit smoking. While smoking’s association with high blood pressure is still debated, it has been shown to cause “a temporary increase in blood pressure” and increases “the risk for the buildup of fatty substances (plaque) inside the arteries (atherosclerosis) – a process that high blood pressure is known to accelerate.”

Reduce your stress. Stress can affect our health in so many ways, including elevating blood pressure. Look for ways to better manage your daily stress like learning to say no to unnecessary obligations, meditating, journaling or even doing yoga.

If you are concerned about your blood pressure, make sure you are seeing your family doctor on a regular basis to monitor any concerning fluctuations.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Prevention Hypertension Philadelphia Blood Pressure Stress

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Carson Wentz is back, and practicing fully
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved