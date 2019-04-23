More Events:

April 23, 2019

High Street on Market to become pizzeria...for one night only

The Old City restaurant will have a special menu on Friday evening

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
sharing pizza at restaurant Photo by Brenna Huff /on Unsplash

Share a pizza pie with friends at High Street on Market's pop-up pizzeria.

If you're craving pizza Friday evening, head to the newest pizzeria around. For one night only, High Street on Market will be serving pies. 

The pizza menu is "a closely guarded secret," according to a press release, but pastry chef Aaron Manuyag says guests can expect "locally-milled flour, sourdough starters, quality local cheeses and other hallmarks of High Street."

There will be four 14-inch pies to choose from, plus a few other one-night-only dishes. Guests can order fried cheese curds, a massive meatball with marinara, an Italian tomato and bread salad, and an anchovy antipasto.

Everything will be available a la carte, but parties of two can also opt for the $60 "Slice Up Your Life" package. It includes a choice of appetizer, a salad, two pies and a dessert for each person. 

To drink, the pop-up pizzeria will offer a menu of beer, wine and cocktails, chosen to complement the evening's menu.

Reservations can be made online or by calling (215) 625-0988.

Pop-Up Pizzeria

Friday, April 26
5-10 p.m.
High Street on Market
308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-0988

