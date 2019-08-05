Bam Margera begs for Dr. Phil's help on Instagram

In three separate videos, Margera bashes his manager, Brandon Novak, and wife, Nicole Boyd. He tells Dr. Phil he's afraid she'll try to use their son, Phoenix Wolf, as "bait" if he asks for a divorce. He then claims that he "disowned" his mother, April Margera, saying she reacted to a recent alleged near-death experience "like the f—ing Phillies lost." He added, "Get all my bank accounts now and put them into a new account I just made."

He then posted multiple videos with fans exclaiming, "I need Dr. Phil!"

Early Monday morning, Margera alleged in a new post on Instagram that Dr. Phil had reached out and agreed to help him. The caption read, "Dr. Phil told his team 'find him now!!' He rules already."





He then posted two videos mid-Monday morning. One shows the skateboarder going through airport security, dumping a large wad of cash in the security check line with the caption, "I was in a hurry. I couldn't miss a first class flight for Doctor Phil. I can't let him down!!!"

He then posted another video exiting a plane. He said, "If you think I'm crazy about creating my own language, Dr. Phil completely gets it."

Margera announced on New Year's Eve that he was going back to rehab for the third time. However, after only 10 days in treatment, he wrote an eight-page letter explaining why he decided to leave. In March, the "Jackass" star ranted about his wife and manager on Instagram before his family committed him to a behavior health facility just days later.

He attempted to throw a Castle Bam party in April after his December party was such a huge hit — but the Camden Police Department shut down the planned party at Battleship New Jersey.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.