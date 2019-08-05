More Culture:

August 05, 2019

Bam Margera begs for Dr. Phil's help on Instagram

The former 'Jackass' star claims his mother reacted to an alleged near-death experience 'like the f—ing Phillies lost'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Bam Margera
Bam Margera asks Dr. Phil's help Brian Dowling and Birdie Thompson/Sipa USA and Admedia

Bam Margera, 38, posted a series of videos to Instagram over the weekend asking for Dr. Phil's assistance in dealing with his family. He started the 16-video series with a video stating, "Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way. My family is in shambles. It's worse than it's ever been, ever."

Bam Margera has had a long and tumultuous 2019, and the ride, it seems, has only just begun. The Chester County native reached out through social media for Dr. Phil's help after attacking his wife, manager, and mother in separate posts. 

Margera, 38, posted a series of videos to Instagram over the weekend asking for Dr. Phil's assistance in dealing with his family. He started the 16-video series with a video stating, "Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way. My family is in shambles. It's worse than it's ever been, ever." 

MORE: Alejandro Bedoya calls for Congress to 'end gun violence' at Philadelphia Union game

In three separate videos, Margera bashes his manager, Brandon Novak, and wife, Nicole Boyd. He tells Dr. Phil he's afraid she'll try to use their son, Phoenix Wolf,  as "bait" if he asks for a divorce. He then claims that he "disowned" his mother, April Margera, saying she reacted to a recent alleged near-death experience "like the f—ing Phillies lost." He added, "Get all my bank accounts now and put them into a new account I just made." 

He then posted multiple videos with fans exclaiming, "I need Dr. Phil!"

Early Monday morning, Margera alleged in a new post on Instagram that Dr. Phil had reached out and agreed to help him. The caption read, "Dr. Phil told his team 'find him now!!' He rules already." 


He then posted two videos mid-Monday morning. One shows the skateboarder going through airport security, dumping a large wad of cash in the security check line with the caption, "I was in a hurry. I couldn't miss a first class flight for Doctor Phil. I can't let him down!!!" 

He then posted another video exiting a plane. He said, "If you think I'm crazy about creating my own language, Dr. Phil completely gets it."

Margera announced on New Year's Eve that he was going back to rehab for the third time. However, after only 10 days in treatment, he wrote an eight-page letter explaining why he decided to leave. In March, the "Jackass" star ranted about his wife and manager on Instagram before his family committed him to a behavior health facility just days later. 

He attempted to throw a Castle Bam party in April after his December party was such a huge hit — but the Camden Police Department shut down the planned party at Battleship New Jersey.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Bam Margera Philadelphia Social Media Instagram West Chester

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies could face unforeseen consequences for demoting Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco-Phillies_031819_usat

Investigations

Bucks County man charged for alleged threats against Temple University
Bucks County man allegedly threatens Temple

Health News

If you smoke pot, your anesthesiologist needs to know
Anesthesia Sedation Surgery 04172019

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 9: Miles Sanders, RB1
060619MilesSanders

Politics

Alejandro Bedoya calls for Congress to 'end gun violence' at Philadelphia Union game
Alejandro Bedoya gun reform

Food & Drink

Join WMMR's Preston & Steve at White Dog Cafe for third Dining Out for the Dogs
Dining Out for the Dogs at White Dog Cafe

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved