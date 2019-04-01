More News:

April 01, 2019

Camden officials shut down Bam Margera party at Battleship New Jersey

'Jackass' star scrambles to nail down location at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Bucks County

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Bam Margera wanted to throw an April Fools Day party tonight at Camden's Battleship New Jersey.

The Camden County Police Department didn't think that was advisable, and officials at the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, on the Delaware River waterfront, ultimately agreed.

Margera, the former star of MTV's "Jackass" and skateboarding icon, had been trying for weeks to plan a follow-up event to December's party at Castle Bam located just outside of West Chester, in Pocopson Township.

Initially, Margera hoped to throw the second party at his new Castle Bam skate park, but police. community members and township officials in Pocopson stifled that effort.

As recently as three days ago, though, Margera was moving forward with the party at his house, according to posts to his Instagram account. Then, late Sunday afternoon, the poster for the event was reposted to his account, showing a new location.

As a back-up plan, Margera contacted officials at the USS New Jersey on the Camden waterfront, which accepted the reservation for Monday's party. Margera posted a video about the event not long after noon Monday.

But, Jack Willard, Battleship New Jersey's vice president of sales and marketing, told PhillyVoice later Monday afternoon that the event was canceled due to other local events and the urging of the Camden police.

"The Camden Police Department has been great supporters of the battleship, and we want to maintain our relationship," Willard said. "They strongly recommended not to hold the party. They thought there was too much risk having something like that by the waterfront."

To Willard's knowledge, Margera and his partners were still looking for a place to throw their party on Monday.

Sure enough, Margera later posted on Instagram that he had secured a location for the party at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Croydon, Bucks County.

Margera has promoted the event as a combination of music, comedy and the premiere of a new film he recently completed. Rapper Yelawolf was scheduled to perform at the event.

The former "Viva La Bam!" star is coming off of a roller coaster couple of months, including a brief stint in rehab and admission to a behavioral health facility by his family in March. After three attempts, it looks like his latest party has found a home. 

