Alejandro Bedoya calls for Congress to 'end gun violence' at Philadelphia Union game

His call to action came only a day after a shooter opened fire in a shopping center complex in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people and injuring 26 people. Less than 24 hours later, nine people were killed and 27 people were injured by an active shooter in downtown Dayton, Ohio. The El Paso killing spree ranks as one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

Ale Badoya scores a goal tonight in DC, runs to corner mic on nationally televised game and yells "Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!" pic.twitter.com/AQ9U2URQfR — lou (@dubois) August 5, 2019

Prior to the game, Bedoya tweeted on Sunday night, "Seeing more thoughts and prayers bulls—t. Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!"

This isn't the midfielder's first time speaking out against gun violence. Bedoya grew up in Weston, Florida, minutes away from neighboring Parkland, where 17 students were killed in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Following the shooting, he wore a "MSD Strong" shirt under his jersey.

MLS Players Association executive director Bob Foose gave his full support for the team captain, as did Union Manager Jim Curtain for his message.

"A lot of people will tell me now and tell Ale to stick to sports and all the stupid lines that come up, but it's crazy," Curtain said to ESPN. "It's crazy in our country right now, and I think it needs to change, as well."

