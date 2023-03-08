Bam Margera arrested for alleged domestic violence incident

Former MTV star and pro skateboarder Bam Margera was arrested last Thursday for allegedly kicking a woman at a home in California, police said.

Margera, 43, allegedly was involved in domestic dispute at a property in the 25000 block of Jesmond Dene Rd. in Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told People. Margera was reportedly booked into Vista Detention Facility for corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent. He was released Friday after posting $50,000 bail.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the woman was not Margera's wife, Nikki Boyd, who filed for divorce last month and is seeking custody of their 5-year-old son. The woman in last week's incident is reportedly Margera's current girlfriend.

Margera is due for a court hearing on Thursday and could have the charges against him reduced or dropped, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told People.

Margera grew up in the West Chester area and rose to fame in the 2000's with shows like "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam." He has publicly struggled with substance use and legal issues over the past decade.

Two years ago, Margera's problems became the focus of a legal conflict over his dismissal from "Jackass Forever," the most recent film in the reality series. Margera was fired for failing a required daily drug screening in February 2021. A wrongful termination lawsuit over that dispute was settled out of court last April.

Margera has been in and out of rehab programs and previously said he was seeking treatment for bipolar disorder. Last year, his family placed him under a "temporary health care guardianship," an arrangement Margera said had ended in January. His past run-ins with the law include a 2019 arrest after an incident at a Los Angeles hotel.

In December, Margera was hospitalized in San Diego for complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Early this year, he was on tour with his former "Jackass" cast mate Stephen Glover, aka Steve-O, who has been sober for more than a decade and revived his career with acting appearances and his podcast. Steve-O has been attempting to help Margera turn his life around. Last month, Steve-O posted and quickly deleted a message on Instagram in which he lamented his friend's situation.

"I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice," Steve-O said, addressing Margera. "You're dying brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."