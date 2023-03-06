More News:

March 06, 2023

Norfolk Southern to pay Pennsylvania $7 million to cover relief efforts following Ohio train derailment

The railroad's pledge includes a fund to benefit impacted residents. It also will reimburse the fire departments that responded to the blaze

By Kristin Hunt
Norfolk Southern has pledged to pay Pennsylvania $7.4 million to cover damages caused by the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month. The wreck released hazardous chemicals, affecting residents across both states.

The sum includes a $5 million reimbursement for the western Pennsylvania fire departments that responded to the disaster, and a $1 million community relief fund for impacted residents and business owners, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday. Payments of $400,000 and $30,000 will go to the state's departments of environmental protection and health, respectively, for their work following the derailment.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, or PEMA, also will receive a $30,000 reimbursement.

"This is the start, not an end, to holding Norfolk Southern accountable," Shapiro tweeted.

The derailment occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Though no injuries were reported, the wreck caused a spectacular blaze and, most worrisome, released toxic materials into the nearby soil and water. The train was carrying hazardous chemicals including vinyl chloride, a flammable gas linked to cancer and liver disease. Nearly 14 of the 50 cars that derailed had some of the chemical onboard, the AP reported.

Roughly 2,000 East Palestine residents were forced from their homes temporarily, but many reported headaches and nausea upon their return. Shapiro also urged 22 Beaver County residents within a mile of the wreck to evacuate immediately.

Though Pennsylvania air and water quality testing have revealed no "concerning" readings, Shapiro's office said, the state health department opened a resource center in Darlington Township for residents of Beaver and Lawrence counties. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday to any locals with health concerns.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry is soliciting complaints from Pennsylvania residents via email at derailment@attorneygeneral.gov, phone at (724) 858-4689 or online form.

