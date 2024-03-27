Report: ESPN 'aggressively' pursuing Jason Kelce for 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Jason Kelce has already been dominating the podcast charts with the "New Heights" show with his brother Travis. As the elder Kelce hits retirement, could TV be next for him?

According to a report from Andrew Marchand at The Athletic, ESPN is "aggressively pursuing" Kelce for their Monday Night Football programming. Kelce would be a natural fit on the "Monday Night Countdown" pre-game show that frequently features star ex-players.

ESPN isn't alone in courting Kelce, Marchand notes, as "NBC, CBS and Amazon Prime Video all have interest" in the future Hall of Famer.

Wherever Kelce lands, should he decide to add a television role to his media portfolio, Eagles fans will assuredly be watching.

