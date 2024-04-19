New Pa. House resolutions could expel state Rep. Kevin Boyle or stop him from voting remotely

The arrest warrant issued for state Rep. Kevin Boyle earlier this week has prompted his colleagues in the legislature to take action.

Members of both parties have introduced measures in the state House in response to Boyle's legal issues. A proposal from Democratic Majority Leader Matt Bradford would give a subcommittee the power to expel lawmakers deemed unfit to serve. And a measure brought by Republican Charity Grimm Krupa would prevent Boyle from voting remotely.

An arrest warrant was issued for Boyle because he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order. CBS News reported Boyle allegedly violated the order by texting his estranged wife. Boyle has not surrendered, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Philadelphia police.

Boyle represents District 172, which includes parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philly. Boyle has been allowed to vote by proxy.

On Thursday, Bradford, who represents District 70 in Montgomery County, introduced a resolution to create a five-member subcommittee that would determine whether House members are physically or mentally impaired to that point that they cannot perform their duties. The subcommittee could expel members deemed unfit to serve.

The resolution from Grimm Krupa, introduced Wednesday, would prevent House members from remote voting if they are incarcerated or the subject of an active arrest warrant.

"Rather than place Rep. Boyle on leave, House Democrats voted to allow him to continue voting even though his location is not known," said Grimm Krupa, who represents the 51st District in Fayette County. "Remote voting was not created to allow members with arrest warrants to continue to solidify their party's razor-thin majority."

Democrats currently have a 102 – 100 majority in the state House, with a special election on April 23 to fill the chamber's remaining vacant seat.

Boyle was arrested in 2021 and charged with harassment and violating the protection from abuse order filed by his estranged wife.

Boyle is the younger brother of U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents Pennsylvania's second district. A statement from Brendan Boyle called his brother's mental illness a "nightmare" for their family. "Like any family who has a beloved member with a serious health issue, we are doing the best we can to help him get better," Boyle said.

Sean Dougherty, the nephew of convicted former union leader John Dougherty, is running for Boyle’s seat with the backing of House Democrats.