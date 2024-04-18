Kennedy family members to endorse President Joe Biden in Philadelphia

Several members of the Kennedy family will endorse President Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Thursday, a rebuke to the presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent.

Biden is expected to speak at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in North Philly at 12:45 p.m after arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport around 11:20 a.m. Biden also will hold a campaign event at 1:45 p.m. The White House did not release the specific locations for these appearances on Biden's public schedule.

The Kennedy members set to join Biden include RFK Jr.'s siblings Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joe Kennedy II, Christopher Kennedy, Maxwell Kennedy and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

"I can only imagine how Donald Trump's outrageous lies and behavior would have horrified my father, Robert F. Kennedy, who proudly served as Attorney General of the United States, and honored his pledge to uphold the law and protect the country," read prepared remarks for Kerry Kennedy. "Daddy stood for equal justice, human rights and freedom from want and fear. Just as President Biden does today."

Democrats fear RFK Jr.'s candidacy may pull votes away from Biden. Polls indicate Biden is in a tight race with Republican Donald Trump. The latest Emerson College poll shows Trump has the support of 44% of voters. Biden has 40% and Kennedy has 8%.

RFK Jr. responded to news of the endorsement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today," he wrote. "I am pleased they are politically active — it’s a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other."

This will be Biden's fourth visit to the Philadelphia area in 2024. His first was a major campaign speech delivered at Valley Forge in early January. Earlier this week, Biden visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh.

Biden is expected to depart from the Philly airport by 3:50 p.m. The city has not announced any road closures, but motorists may experience traffic delays.