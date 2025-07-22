The World Cup needs 3,000 volunteers in Philly next summer; here's how to get involved

Ever dream of being a part of the World Cup? Chances are pretty good that you're not the next Lionel Messi, so your best chance might be to serve as a volunteer when the global soccer tournament hits North America next summer.

Prospective volunteers can register with FIFA to acknowledge their interest and receive updates on the volunteer process. FIFA has not disclosed the specific date that applications will open, but it will occur sometime in August. Applications can then be submitted through September.



In Philadelphia, six World Cup matches will be played at Lincoln Financial Field, including a Round of 16 game on the Fourth of July. The Fashion District mall on East Market Street will house the city's volunteer center, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organization tasked with planning and executing the tournament for the city.

About 3,000 volunteers are needed to assist with accreditation, catering, guest operations, information technology, media operations and other tasks. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 expects about 7,100 people to interview for the unpaid positions.

Volunteers are needed for eight shifts during the tournament, with each shift lasting 6-8 hours. The first match in Philadelphia is Thursday, June 4.

The interview process takes place this fall. Volunteer roles will be offered in January and February, with training set to begin in April.

The selection of the Fashion District as Philly's volunteer hub "was a very thoughtful and purposeful decision," said Alison Grove, senior director of operations and strategic partnerships for Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

The organization noted the Fashion District is within walking distance of 6,000 hotel rooms and connected to SEPTA. There are also 3,100 parking spaces in nearby lots and garages. It also is near the historical sites that will be central to the semiquincentennial celebration next summer.

"East Market needs a kick start. What better time than 2026?" Grove said, adding that the volunteer process is a "hallmark of the tournament."

The 76ers had sought to build a new arena along Market East, but ditched those controversial plans in favor of partnering with Comcast to build a new arena in South Philly that also will house the Flyers. The Sixers ownership group and Comcast have pledged to revitalize Market East, but have not yet rolled out any specific plans.