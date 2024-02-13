Johnny Doc's nephew wants to replace Kevin Boyle in P.A. House

Sean Dougherty, the son of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice and nephew of ousted union leader Johnny Doc, wants to try his hand at a seat in the state House of Representatives.

Dougherty began collecting signatures Saturday to run in the Democratic primary in the the 172nd House District, the Inquirer first reported. Dougherty would replace Pa. House Rep. Kevin Boyle, who landed in hot water late last week after he was banned from a bar in Rockledge in an incident that involved police. Dougherty was an assistant public defender but resigned from his post, the outlet reported.

Sean Dougherty is the son of Kevin Dougherty, a state Supreme Court justice, and nephew of John Dougherty, aka Johnny Doc. The longtime electricians union leader was convicted in December on multiple counts of embezzlement and conspiracy after he was accused of stealing $600,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 over a six-year period.

In 2021, he was also found guilty of bribery and currently faces extortion charges along with a different nephew, Gregory Fiocca, for threatening and billing a contractor for uncompleted work.

Boyle's district includes parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia (for further family connections, he's the younger brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle). On Thursday, a video showed Boyle being repeatedly asked to leave Gaul and Co. Malthouse in Rockledge. He was later banned from the bar after yelling at and threatening to hit female employees. He was visibly intoxicated and may have been on drugs, according to Rockledge Police.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges," a spokesperson for the Democratic Caucus wrote. "We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help."

Boyle has been open about his struggles with mental health. He was also arrested in 2021 and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order, which was filed by his wife.

At present, it is unclear whether or not Boyle will be making another appearance on the ballot this spring. Petitions with 300 signatures need to be turned in today by 5 p.m. to run in the primary on April 23rd.

