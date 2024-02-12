Sharif Street Jr., arrested for assault for inauguration incident, is now charged in new case with a hit-and-run crash

Sharif Street Jr. has turned himself in to face charges for allegedly striking a juvenile with a car last summer in North Philly and then fleeing the scene.

The girl who was struck required medical attention at the time, police said Monday, but authorities did not provide the details of her injuries or her current condition. Street had turned himself in to police on Jan. 29, more than five months after the crash, authorities said, and court documents show he was arraigned and posted bail — 10% of $25,000 — on Jan. 31.

Street, 24, is the son of State Sen. Sharif Street and grandson of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street. In an unrelated case, Street Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard outside The Met before the inauguration ceremony of Mayor Cherelle Parker on Jan. 2.

The alleged hit-and-run happened before 9 a.m. on Aug. 13, just north of the intersection of Broad Street and Erie Avenue, police said. Officers said Street's car had been traveling north on Broad Street. After being treated at the scene, the girl was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

Police have not released the girl's age, and investigators did not give a description of the car that fled the area after hitting her.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office did not respond to multiple requests for information about the incident.

Street is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and accidents involving death or personal injury. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday did not take place, according to court records. Donald Chisolm II, the defense attorney listed for Street Jr., could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Street family also did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Sen. Street represents Pennsylvania's 3rd District, covering North Philly, and some neighborhoods in the northeast and northwest sections of the city.

Court records show Street Jr. has been arrested for three separate incidents in the last year. In September, he was charged with disorderly conduct for fighting and entered a diversion program requiring him to complete five hours of community service.

The alleged assault outside Parker's inauguration on Jan. 2 happened while Street Jr. was with his 80-year-old grandfather, who served two terms as Philadelphia's mayor from 2000-2008. Police said Street Jr. became combative with a private security guard who had refused to let John Street and Sharif Street Jr. use a back entrance to the venue, which had been barricaded to prevent people from entering the building without permission.

In response to that incident, a Street family spokesperson said the security guard had started the confrontation and that Street Jr. was "protecting his grandfather."

Street Jr. works as a special assistant in the office of City Councilmember at-large Jim Harrity, and a city council official on Monday confirmed he is still employed in that role.