February 12, 2024

Man injured after explosion in West Philly apartment

One resident was hospitalized with severe hand injuries following the incident. No cause for the blast has been revealed

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia and federal bomb officials were seen going in and out of the building early Monday morning after an explosion left one injured.

One man is injured after an explosion in West Philly, prompting a response from the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad and federal officials. 

An explosive detonated inside an apartment overnight at 45th Street and Larchwood Avenue in the Spruce Hill neighborhood, NBC10 reported. Police said the explosion happened around 12:45 a.m. and a man inside the apartment was hospitalized with a severe hand injury. 

A cause of the blast has not been revealed. 

Early Monday morning, officials from the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were seen moving in and out of the building. One agent was seen holding a bag as he left the building. 

In October, police were called after an explosion inside a home in South Jersey that caused a fire at the property. A man inside the home was airlifted to Temple's Burn Unit and later died from his injuries. Investigators said that incident was caused by a propane tank leaking into a bedroom, which was then exposed to an open flame.

Michaela Althouse
