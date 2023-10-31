Man dies from injuries in South Jersey home explosion, police say

A Stafford Township man was killed Tuesday after an explosion at his home caused a fire at the property in the early morning, authorities said.

Police responded to the home at 253 Neptune Dr. after receiving a report that the house was up in flames following a loud blast. Officers found Kevin Thomas, 45, on the front lawn of the property with serious burns to his upper body.

Thomas was airlifted to Temple University's Burn Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators in Ocean County determined the explosion was caused by a propane tank that leaked in a bedroom and was exposed to an open flame. Video from outside the home showed a large hole in the roof and other damage to the property.

Surrounding homes were temporarily evacuated during the investigation. There were no other injuries reported.

Stafford Township is in the southern part of the the county, just outside Long Beach Island.

