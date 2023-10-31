More News:

October 31, 2023

Father, son killed by car that rolled down driveway in Bala Cynwyd, police say

The accident happened Monday morning after Nathan Kobrin, 94, arrived at his son's home and his vehicle began drifting backward, investigators say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Accidents
Bala Cynwyd Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Nathan Kobrin, 94, and his son Sydney, 68, were killed Monday morning in Bala Cynwyd when Nathan's car rolled down a driveway and struck them, Lower Merion Township police say.

A 94-year-old man and his 68-year-old son were killed Monday morning in Bala Cynwyd when the father's unoccupied car rolled backward from a driveway and ran over them, Lower Merion police said.

Nathan B. Kobrin pulled his Toyota Camry into the driveway of his son Sydney's home on Penbree Terrace shortly after 9 a.m., police said. After Kobrin got out of the car, it began rolling down the driveway and struck him and Sydney, who was standing in the street.

Both men suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where they later died.

Llandrillo Road, which intersects with Penbree Terrace, was closed between Belmont Avenue and Trevor Lane for about three hours on Monday, the Main Line Times & Suburban reported

An investigation into the accident is ongoing with Lower Merion Township police.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Accidents Lower Merion Township Crashes Bala Cynwyd

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Maximizing your money in a high-interest rate environment
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Robert Davis, suspect accused of killing journalist Josh Kruger, charged in separate shooting at SEPTA station
Robert Davis SEPTA

Sponsored

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Health News

Eye drops sold at Target, CVS and Rite Aid may cause infections, FDA says
Eye Drops FDA Warning

Arts & Culture

Design selected for Philly's permanent Harriet Tubman statue
harriet tubman alvin pettit design philadelphia

76ers

Report: Sixers trade James Harden to Los Angeles Clippers
James-Harden-Clippers-Trade-Sixers

Performances

Watch 'Nightmare Before Christmas' or 'Elf' as the Philly Orchestra performs the movies' music
Philly Orchestra Nightmare

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved