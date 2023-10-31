Father, son killed by car that rolled down driveway in Bala Cynwyd, police say

A 94-year-old man and his 68-year-old son were killed Monday morning in Bala Cynwyd when the father's unoccupied car rolled backward from a driveway and ran over them, Lower Merion police said.

Nathan B. Kobrin pulled his Toyota Camry into the driveway of his son Sydney's home on Penbree Terrace shortly after 9 a.m., police said. After Kobrin got out of the car, it began rolling down the driveway and struck him and Sydney, who was standing in the street.

Both men suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where they later died.

Llandrillo Road, which intersects with Penbree Terrace, was closed between Belmont Avenue and Trevor Lane for about three hours on Monday, the Main Line Times & Suburban reported.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing with Lower Merion Township police.