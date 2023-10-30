Man shot, killed outside Upper Darby mosque during attempted carjacking

A 65-year-old man died on Sunday after what police said was an attempted carjacking outside an Upper Darby mosque.

The incident happened outside the Masjid Al Madinah Islamic Center around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when somebody targeted the man and tried to steal his car, police said. The suspect shot the man in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The man's car was later recovered by police. No suspects have been named as of early Monday morning.

Members of the Masjid Al Madinah Islamic Center in Upper Darby were in shock following the shooting Sunday night. About 150 worshippers were inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, according to 6 ABC.

Police said the incident was being considered a random act of violence and was not being investigated as a hate crime, according to NBC Philadelphia.

There has been an uptick in threats and acts of violence against individuals of Muslim, Arab and Jewish descent since the onset of the most recent phase of the war between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which flared up with the deadly Hamas attacks on Israeli territory on Oct. 7. In the Philadelphia area, some members of the Muslim and Arab communities have reported an increase in harassment, saying the last few weeks have felt "like 9/11 all over again" in terms of the frequency of Islamophobic actions and rhetoric. There has also been an increase in incidents of antisemitism both locally and worldwide, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The victim in Sunday night's mosque shooting in Upper Darby is survived by four children. He has not yet been named.



