Woman accused of fatally shooting SEPTA bus driver taken into custody, police say

A SEPTA bus driver was fatally shot Thursday morning in Germantown by a woman who had been riding his bus, police said.

Bernard N. Gribbin, 48, was shot six times in the chest and right abdomen after his Route 23 bus stopped near Germantown and Abbottsford avenues at 10:30 a.m., authorities said. No one else on the bus was struck, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was arrested around noon Thursday – not long after SEPTA released photos of her, police said. Her name has not been released.

The woman turned and fired several shots at Gribbin as she was exiting the bus, FOX29 reported. She then got back on the bus and continued firing.

A police spokesperson said the woman and Gribbin may have engaged in an argument prior to the shooting, but the details of the incident remain under investigation.

Gribbin was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:36 a.m. He had been a SEPTA employee for 12 years, the transit authority said.

The woman was taken into custody on the 100 block of East Penn Street, about 1 mile from the site of the shooting, Deputy Police Commisioner Frank Vanore told the Inquirer.

Anyone with information can call or text the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-8477 or SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.