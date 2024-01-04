Grandson of former Mayor John Street allegedly punched guard outside Parker's inauguration, police say

Sharif Street Jr. allegedly struck a security guard Tuesday morning while trying to enter The Met for the inauguration of Mayor Cherelle Parker, police said. Street is the son of state Sen. Sharif Street and grandson of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.

Street Jr., 24, and his grandfather, 80, had approached to enter the venue through a back entrance near Parrish and Carlisle streets just after 10 a.m. A barricade had been set up there, overseen by private security guards, to prevent people from entering the building without permission.

According to Philadelphia police, Street Jr. became combative with a security guard who had stopped him and former Mayor Street, who served two terms as mayor from 2000 to 2008 and ultimately was seated on The Met stage during Parker's inauguration.

Police said Street Jr. grabbed a guard by the shirt and allegedly punched the guard in the face. He then attempted to leave the area but was stopped by police. Investigators said Street Jr. refused to provide the officers with identification and tried to walk away again, which resulted in a brief struggle and Street Jr.'s arrest.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Street family said the security guard started the confrontation and that Street Jr. was "protecting his grandfather." Sen. Sharif Street represents the state's 3rd District, covering North Philly, and some neighborhoods in the northeast and northwest sections of the city.

"I do not condone violence of any kind, but I am certain that any hired personnel need to be firmly trained when handling people of all ages looking to only enjoy an event," Sen. Street said.

Street Jr. is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. The security guard suffered injuries to his face and was treated at the scene, police said.

Mayor Street was sitting with former mayors Jim Kenney and Wilson Goode on the stage at Tuesday's inauguration when Parker became the city's 100th mayor and first woman to hold the office. More than once Parker thanked Street and referenced his administration's Neighborhood Transformation Initiative during her inaugural speech.

A spokesperson for Parker also declined to comment on the incident outside The Met, calling it a police matter.

Street Jr. had a preliminary arraignment on Wednesday. Court documents do not list his defense attorney's name, and the family declined further comment.