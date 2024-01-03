Suspect identified in fatal stabbing of Upper Darby High School student

A man accused of fatally stabbing a 15-year-old boy in Upper Darby last April will be soon be extradited from Ohio to face charges in that attack, as well as charges related to the stabbing of a pregnant woman that happened months earlier, Delaware County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Michael Garr, a 10th grade student from Drexel Hill, was attacked April 21 as he walked down the 200 block of Bridge Street, police said. Neighbors heard screaming around 9:45 p.m. and called 911 for help. Garr was pronounced dead at the scene when medics arrived.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities alleged Garr was killed by 24-year-old Marson Weh, who had been considered a suspect for months.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said police scoured thousands of hours of surveillance footage that helped them identify Weh. Investigators found video of a man shown running from the area of the stabbing around the time Garr was killed; his movements ultimately were traced to the 100 block of Willowbrook Avenue in Clifton Heights, less than two miles away.

Eleven days after Garr's death, undercover detectives spotted Weh leaving a home on Willowbrook Avenue and wearing the same clothes that had been seen on surveillance video the night Garr was killed. Weh was taken into custody for questioning but refused to cooperate with investigators, Bernhardt said.

Police discovered there was a warrant for Weh's arrest in Ohio in connection to an assault and car theft there. Weh was extradited and later pleaded guilty in that case. He was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Delaware County investigators continued gathering evidence in Garr's stabbing. A search warrant executed at the Willowbrook Avenue home turned up DNA evidence that linked Weh to the stabbing of Garr, Bernhardt said, as well as a stabbing that happened Feb. 7, 2023 on Bishop Avenue in Upper Darby.

In that incident, a pregnant woman who was with a child was stabbed and had her car stolen, police said. The car was later found near the Willowbrook Avenue home. The woman survived the attack; police did not share more details about the stabbing.

Weh, who's now serving his sentence in Ohio, will be extradited to Delaware County to face a charge of first-degree murder and related offenses in the stabbing of Garr. He's also expected to face charges in the stabbing of the pregnant woman, prosecutors said.



Bernhardt said Garr's family has been informed of Weh's arrest.

"They were relieved, but it's bittersweet, right?" Bernhardt said. "I mean, they're still frustrated now. It's the process of going through and all the 'why' — we want to know why."

An obituary for Garr described him as an avid Philly sports fan who loved fishing and aspired to be a sports announcer or referee. His family said last summer that they planned to create a nonprofit in his memory.