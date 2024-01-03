More News:

January 03, 2024

Hatboro woman from viral, racist pizza shop rant ordered to apologize, sentenced to probation

Rita Bellew, 56, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from last February's incident at Amy's Family Pizzeria

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Harassment
Racist Rant Hatboro Pizza StreetView/Google Maps

Rita Bellew, 56, was sentenced to probation and community service for her racist rant last February at Amy's Family Pizzeria in Hatboro (above). She must also write a letter of apology.

A Hatboro woman who went on a racist tirade against the owner of a local pizza shop last winter has been sentenced to 90 days of probation and must write a letter of apology, a Montgomery County judge ruled in December.

Rita Bellew, 56, was seen in a viral video last February that showed her arguing with the owner of Amy's Family Pizzeria. Bellew demanded a refund from the shop after she became upset about a TV with a Spanish-language show playing behind the counter.

"What's wrong with that?" owner Omar Quiñonez asked Bellew as one of his employees filmed the exchange on a phone.

"What's wrong with that is you're not American, dude," Bellew answered. "I will look you the f*** up and get you the f*** out of our town, OK? F*** you. Give me my money back."

The video of the Feb. 23 exchange quickly went viral on TikTok, Reddit and X, formerly Twitter, and garnered national attention with millions of views. At one point in the video, Bellew accused Quiñonez of being an illegal immigrant. She also pulled out her own phone and began recording the encounter when the Amy's employee who was filming her called her racist. Bellew shouted that the employees at Amy's were bullying and videotaping her "because I am white."

The video ends just as police arrived at the pizza shop on the 300 block of South York Road. The shop tried to give an officer cash for Bellew's refund, but she insisted she wanted to be reimbursed on her credit card because she didn't want "dirty money" from the restaurant, authorities said.

Bellew was initially charged with ethnic intimidation but reached a plea agreement that included a summary charge of harassment. During her sentencing on Dec. 14, Judge Risa Vetri Ferman ordered Bellew to stay away from Amy's Family Pizzeria and to write an apology letter. Bellew also was ordered to complete eight hours of community service.

In November, Bellew attempted to have her case transferred to Montgomery County's Behavioral Health Court. Her request was denied after a psychological evaluation determined she did not have a severe mental illness, the Pottstown Mercury reported.

Bellew told the Inquirer last March that she was "profoundly sorry" about the way she behaved and said she had been distressed by recent medical issues.

In the aftermath of the video, Amy's received an outpouring of community support and donations on GoFundMe.

“We have to learn how to respect other people no matter what, what they believe, what they do, how they think," Quiñonez told WHYY.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Harassment Hatboro Viral Videos Racism Montgomery County Pizza

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - MIU_PhillyVoice_Main Article Image.jpg

Female sexual health – what every woman should know

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers hopeful message at inauguration, says 'it's on us' to change Philly
Mayor Charelle Parker inauguration

Sponsored

Protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - NJ State Police

Prevention

Nearly 40% of Pennsylvania homes have high radon levels; here's how to get a free test kit
Radon test

Celebrities

Read the poem 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote — and recited — for Mayor Cherelle Parker's inauguration
sheryl lee ralph poem

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies could 'make a play for' Japanese All-Star pitcher Shōta Imanaga
Shota-Imanga-Phillies-Japan-Free-Agency-World-Baseball-Classic

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved