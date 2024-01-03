More News:

January 03, 2024

Joel Embiid selling Society Hill penthouse for $5.5 million

The reigning NBA MVP put his top-floor Walnut Street property on the market

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid Condo Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Sixers star Joel Embiid put his luxury condo in Society Hill on the market for $5.5 million.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is selling his luxury condo in Society Hill.

The reigning NBA MVP's condo is on the 11th floor of a building at 101 Walnut St. The two-bedroom property covers about 3,500 square feet and includes two balconies on the main level and a private rooftop space with a pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. It has two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and amenities at the building include a virtual doorman and elevators that lead directly to the suites.

MORE NEWS: Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers hopeful message at inauguration, says 'it's on us' to change Philly

The listing, which says the penthouse costs $5.5 million with an estimated monthly payment of around $37,500, has been active for 30 days. Embiid purchased the property in 2018 for $3.2 million.

Earlier in Embiid's career, he lived at condo inside Two Liberty Place in Center City, which he reportedly acquired with help from local meteorologist-turned-real estate agent John Bolaris.

Embiid, 29, is in the midst of another stellar season for the Sixers and is tied with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić in current MVP odds. Last offseason, after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round, the six-time NBA All-Star was mentioned in trade rumors. The listing of the condo doesn't appear to be connected to any imminent moves, but Embiid has sometimes fanned the flames of uncertainty about his future in Philadelphia.

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes," Embiid said last July at a film festival. "I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's in Philly or anywhere else."

Embiid notched a triple-double in Tuesday night's win over the Bulls, marking his return from an ankle injury that kept him out of the team's four-game road trip that ended the year.

As for the condo listing, there's probably not much to read into regarding basketball or a trade, but photos of Embiid's living space make for nice eye candy.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Joel Embiid Old City Sixers Condos 76ers Penthouse Apartments

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - MIU_PhillyVoice_Main Article Image.jpg

Female sexual health – what every woman should know

Just In

Must Read

Government

Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers hopeful message at inauguration, says 'it's on us' to change Philly
Mayor Charelle Parker inauguration

Sponsored

Protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - NJ State Police

Prevention

Nearly 40% of Pennsylvania homes have high radon levels; here's how to get a free test kit
Radon test

Music

World Cafe Live ready to start 2024 under leadership of new board chair
Paralee Knight world cafe live

Sixers

Sixers preview: Three players to watch on the upcoming homestand
Embiid Brunson 1.1.24

parties

Trade away unwanted Christmas presents during Dock Street Fishtown gift swap
dock street fishtown gift swap

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved