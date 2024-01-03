SEPTA's board chairman Pat Deon ends 24-year tenure amid shaky 2024 finances

You may not instantly recognize the name Pat Deon, but SEPTA commuters may have felt his influence in his past 24 years as the transit authority's board chairman. This month, Deon's long tenure is ending.

Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon Sr. is a Buck County Republican who served on the SEPTA Board starting in 1995, becoming the chairman in 1999. While Deon has kept a low profile, colleagues and peers know him as a consensus builder, one who has solid connections amongst PA state lawmakers. Deon is nearing the end of his current five-year term, and the Jan. 25 SEPTA Board meeting will be his last. He announced his retirement last year at a February board meeting.

Deon floated retirement for a few years now, especially after the board shifted to a Democratic majority in 2020. County and state officials appoint SEPTA Board members, with Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties all having two members each. The remaining five board members are appointed by the governor and state legislature leaders.

Even so, the board has not been known to be overtly partisan, with most votes by the board ending in unanimous decisions behind closed doors. Deon said that he did not expect to be reappointed, but did not seek reappointment regardless. "Last year before the election even came up I decided it was time to go," Deon told KYW Newsradio. "I think it's time for some new looks and some new leadership here at the authority."

As an advocate for public transit, Deon's connections to lawmakers have been key for brokering funding deals that benefitted not just SEPTA, but state public transit as a whole. Deon said that he was most proud of helping to secure the passage of a law establishing predictable funding for transit. But with that funding for public transit running out last year, Deon stated his disappointment that state lawmakers did not replace that funding while SEPTA approaches a fiscal cliff.

Still, Deon touted that he'll be "ending up with a balanced budget after 20-some years of being on the board." Other highlights of Deon's tenure include the ending of long rebuilds of the Market-Frankford Line, the rollout of the SEPTA Key, and the sale of station naming rights for additional revenue.

Along with his role as the SEPTA Board chairman, Deon also serves as a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commissioner and has his hands on several other industries, such as beer, local radio stations, and real estate development. Montgomery Democrat Ken Lawrence, currently the vice chairman of the SEPTA Board, will handle Deon's duties as chairman until a new chair is selected.