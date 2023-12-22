SEPTA's board approves new 3-year contract with transit police union

SEPTA board members have approved the new contract with the transit police union.

The transit authority's officers went on strike on Dec. 13 after negotiations between the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 and SEPTA reached and impasse about the length of the new contract. A tentative agreement then was reached on Saturday, getting police back on the job. The union officers ratified the deal Wednesday and SEPTA board's vote happened Thursday.

The three-year contract includes salary increases while maintaining health and pension benefits. During negotiations, the union said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro played a key role in helping the two sides reach an agreement. The transit police union represents 170 SEPTA officers.

The police union had been working without a contract since March. The main obstacle in negotiations was union's push for 13% raises over a three-year framework, but was getting pushback from SEPTA, which wanted the raises to occur over 43 months. SETPA eventually agreed to the union's schedule.

“I want to thank the SEPTA negotiating team and FOTP leadership for working around the clock to reach an agreement that is fair for all involved,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale Deon Sr. said in a press release.

On Thursday, the board also approved a one-year contract with Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 1594, which represents the workers who run two trolley lines in Delaware County, the Norristown High-Speed Line and 20 Delaware County bus routes.

"We appreciate SEPTA and the local for doing the contract in good faith," SMART Local 1594 General Chairman Anthony Petty told PhillyVoice.

These two deals follow a one-year deal struck with Transport Workers Union Local 234, which was approved in October. Local 234 represents about 5,000 of SEPTA's bus, trolley and subway operators.