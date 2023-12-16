SEPTA reaches tentative contract agreement to end transit police union strike

SEPTA's transit police union ended its strike Saturday after reaching a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, officials said.

Officers agreed to return to their patrols Saturday following the announcement of the deal, which still needs to be authorized by the SEPTA board and the membership of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109.

The union represents about 170 transit police officers who patrol Philadelphia's subways, trolleys and buses. They walked off the job Wednesday night when two-thirds of the union's members voted to strike, the union said.

Negotiations resumed Thursday to close the gap on differences between the sides. The union has been operating without a contract since March.

"We are happy to welcome back our police officers with this tentative agreement in place," said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards. "Negotiators for both SEPTA and the FOTP have been working around the clock, as have our police supervisors who have been covering our patrols."

SEPTA officials and union leaders credited Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for his role in bringing the strike to an end.

“Gov. Shapiro stepped up to the plate. With his involvement, we scored the gains we needed," said FOTP President Omari Bervine. The governor made it clear to both sides that public safety was of paramount importance."

The two sides had been negotiating around a framework of a three-year contract with 13% raises phased in over time. A sticking point for the union union was getting the full 13% raise to kick in within 36 months, rather than the 43 months offered by SEPTA. Union officials said SEPTA agreed to expedite the raises.

During the strike, SEPTA had brought in replacement officers from surrounding police agencies to cover patrols at its facilities.

A ratification vote on the new contract is expected next week.

The tentative deal with transit police comes after SEPTA reached a contract in October with Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents about 5,000 SEPTA employees who operate buses, subways and trolleys.