More News:

December 15, 2023

ReAnimator Coffee averts strike with tentative agreement; union details new contract

Represented by Local 80, the java chain's employees tout increased wages and more paid time off

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Labor
12152023 reanimator coffee.jpg ReAnimator Coffee/Facebook

Workers at the five locations of ReAnimator Coffee are celebrating after a nine-hour negotiation led to increased pay and other benefits.

After voting to authorize a strike earlier this week, employees at the five locations of ReAnimator Coffee reached a tentative agreement with the chain's ownership.

The ReAnimator bargaining committee of Local 80, the union that represents workers at Philly coffee shops, spent nine hours negotiating with ownership, according to an Instagram post from the Philadelphia Joint Board of Workers United. The organization said the contract is a win for the 26 unionized employees.

MORE: SEPTA transit police go on strike as contract negotiations stall

ReAnimator workers of all job classifications will receive an hourly raise between $3 and $3.25, according to the post. Additionally, the union earned an expanded health care stipend for full-time employees, more paid time off and updated training and non-discrimination policies.

The previous offer that led to the authorization of a strike allegedly included a starting rate of $11.29, though ReAnimator's owner Mark Capriotti disputed the figure, saying the company had offered up to $19 an hour.

The tentative agreement now goes to union members for a final ratification vote. The news comes weeks after Local 80 secured an agreement between workers at Elixr Coffee and its ownership.

Negotiations between ownership and unionized employees at Ultimo Coffee and Vibrant Coffee — who also are represented by Local 80 — are ongoing and set to begin, respectively.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Labor Philadelphia Workers' rights Coffee Shops Contract Workers Union

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk
Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA plans to add rideshare-style bus service in some suburbs next year. How will it work?
SEPTA Bus Service

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Alternative Medicine

FDA to review MDMA's potential as a PTSD treatment
MDMA capsules PTSD

Celebrities

Pennsylvania was in its 'Taylor Swift Era' in 2023, according to resolution passed by House of Representatives
taylor swift era pennsylvania house

Sponsored

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
121523DevonWitherspoon

Weekend

A holiday haunted house and a 'Star Trek' concert: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Lincoln Mill holidays

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved