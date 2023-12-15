ReAnimator Coffee averts strike with tentative agreement; union details new contract

After voting to authorize a strike earlier this week, employees at the five locations of ReAnimator Coffee reached a tentative agreement with the chain's ownership.

The ReAnimator bargaining committee of Local 80, the union that represents workers at Philly coffee shops, spent nine hours negotiating with ownership, according to an Instagram post from the Philadelphia Joint Board of Workers United. The organization said the contract is a win for the 26 unionized employees.



ReAnimator workers of all job classifications will receive an hourly raise between $3 and $3.25, according to the post. Additionally, the union earned an expanded health care stipend for full-time employees, more paid time off and updated training and non-discrimination policies.

The previous offer that led to the authorization of a strike allegedly included a starting rate of $11.29, though ReAnimator's owner Mark Capriotti disputed the figure, saying the company had offered up to $19 an hour.

The tentative agreement now goes to union members for a final ratification vote. The news comes weeks after Local 80 secured an agreement between workers at Elixr Coffee and its ownership.

Negotiations between ownership and unionized employees at Ultimo Coffee and Vibrant Coffee — who also are represented by Local 80 — are ongoing and set to begin, respectively.