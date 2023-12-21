More News:

December 21, 2023

SEPTA's 30th Street subway station to be renamed after Drexel University

Renovations at the transit stop, which also serves several trolley and bus routes, are expected to be completed early next year

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Drexel Station provided image/Drexel University

SEPTA's 30th Street Station is being renamed Drexel Station at 30th Street. The transit stop has been under renovations since 2020. A rendering of the revamped station is shown above.

SEPTA's 30th Street Station is not only receiving a new look – it's also getting a new name.

The station, which serves the Market-Frankford Line and several trolley and bus routes, soon will be known as Drexel Station at 30th Street. 

MORESEPTA plans to add rideshare-style bus service in some suburbs next year. How will it work?

Drexel University purchased the naming rights to the station as part of a $3.5 million, 5-year deal, SEPTA public information manager John Golden said. The money will be added to the transit authority's operations budget. 

SEPTA has renamed several stations in recent years under similar agreements. Penn MedicineJefferson Health and Wawa have each purchased the naming rights to the Regional Rail stations near them. The Broad Street Line's southern endpoint – NRG Station – has undergone two name changes. 

"These naming rights agreements are great opportunities for SEPTA to enhance service to the communities we serve and generate much-needed new revenues," SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said.

The station has been undergoing renovations to add new elevators, upgrade lighting and update signage. The new name also will better distinguish the station from William H. Gray III 30th Street Station across the street, which serves as a stop for various Amtrak, Regional Rail and NJ Transit lines.

Talks between SEPTA and Drexel began at the beginning of 2020 – about the time renovations began, Golden said. The new signage will be in place when SEPTA holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the refurbished station in early 2024. 

The revamped station will act as a gateway between Center City and University City. The $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards project, which includes the Bulletin Building and Drexel Square, is taking shape nearby. 

"As new educational, research and business development opportunities continue to grow in West Philadelphia, it is fitting for Drexel to welcome everyone to University City," Drexel President John Fry said. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Drexel University Stations University City Renovations Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County mother sentenced to life in prison for killing her two sons
Bucks County son murders

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Adult Health

Philly has become more inclusive to people with sensory sensitivities – and is being recognized for its efforts
Philly Sensory Bag

History

Recalling the 'Rosa Parks of Girard College' and the vital role she played in desegregating the school
Girard College desegregation

Eagles

Looking back at the history of Eagles Christmas games
Jeff-Garcia-Eagles-Cowboys-Christmas

Shopping

48 Record Bar to host holiday vinyl market this weekend
Vinyl holiday market

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved