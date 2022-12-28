Schuylkill Yards to get food hall with 16 vendors at Bulletin Building

A new food hall planned for Schuylkill Yards will open next year inside the one-time home of the Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper, now a renovated office and lab space that fronts Drexel Square across from 30th Street Station.

Brandywine Realty Trust, the developer behind the long-term Schuylkill Yards plan in University City, announced that New York-based Urbanspace will bring 16 vendors to the four-story building at 3025 Market St.

“The addition of the Urbanspace food hall is an exciting step in delivering the master Schuylkill Yards vision,” said Jerry Sweeney, president and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust. “Not only will Urbanspace provide diverse local and national food and beverage offerings for Schuylkill Yards tenants and residents, but it will add great energy to the entire neighborhood — creating a vibrant gathering place for community members and visitors alike.”

Urbanspace currently has six locations in New York City, one in Chicago and one in northern Virginia. The markets in New York have a range of vendors, from coffee shops and pizza places to burger joints, sandwich spots, sushi and ramen stands.

Vendors have not yet been announced for the Schuylkill Yards food hall, which will share the building with Spark Therapeutics.

Designed by architect George Howe, the building was constructed in 1954 and became home to the The Evening and Sunday Bulletin, which was published from 1847 until 1982. The building is not listed on the city's Register of Historic Places.

Schuylkill Yards is a 14-acre mixed-use neighborhood planned through a partnership between Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University. The $3.5 billion development encompasses a mix of office, residential, retail and green spaces that will be developed in stages over the coming years. Several new towers are slated to be built at 3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd., 3151 Market St. and 3001 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

The Urbanspace food hall is expected to open in fall 2023, around the same time construction is projected to finish at 3025 John F. Kennedy Blvd. — a 28-story building that will have a mix of offices, life science labs, residences and a public green space called Highline Park. It's the first ground-up development for Schuylkill Yards.

The life science tower at 3151 Market St. is expected to debut in early 2024. The West Tower, a distinctive 28-story building with a mix of offices and luxury residences, will follow in 2025.

“What’s happening in Schuylkill Yards is transformative,” Urbanspace president Eldon Scott said. “We will be a community hub for the new offices, labs, apartments, and people connecting University City and downtown. The incredible columns in the newly reimagined Bulletin Building and covered area facing Drexel Park make the perfect destination for food, drink, culture, and fun.”

The addition of a new food hall will be a welcome development for students and workers in University City, along with travelers who pass through Amtrak's 30th Street Station and want to try some other options.