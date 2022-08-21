SEPTA announces Regional Rail schedule updates, including new Wawa station

SEPTA riders can expect some updates to Regional Rail schedules starting this weekend, including additional trips and the opening of a new station.

The adjusted schedules officially went into effect today, Aug. 21, with the westward extension of the former Media/Elwyn Regional Regional Rail Line to include the new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Delco. SEPTA trains have not serviced that area since 1986.

The Wawa Station will offer early-morning inbound, late-night outbound and express trips.



In addition to Regional Rail service at the new site, SEPTA is adjusting the schedules for bus routes connecting to Wawa Station starting Sunday, Aug. 28. Select weekday trips and most weekend trips on Route 11 will be extended to Wawa Station, and all Chadds Ford trips on Route 114 will serve the station.

The opening of the Wawa Station was celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 18, with a ribbon cutting that featured Wawa's mascot, coffee and even a "hoagie-wrapped" train rolling down the tracks.



Along with service extending to the new station, Regional Rail schedule adjustments include restoration of early-morning weekend trips on the Airport Line as well as addition of earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale/Doylestown, and West Trenton Lines.

Regional Rail ridership has gradually returned since the COVID-19 pandemic, and is currently back to about 45 percent of what it was previously, according to SEPTA. These scheduling updates will maintain train service at 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Parking remains free at Regional Rail stations through December.

A full rundown of SEPTA schedule adjustments can be viewed online or on the SEPTA app.

