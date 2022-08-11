More News:

August 11, 2022

Eagles fans can ride SEPTA's Broad Street Line for free after home games this season

The complimentary trips from NRG Station are being offered thanks to betPARX Casino & Sportsbook

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles fans can ride Broad Street Line for free after Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field this season thanks to a partnership between SEPTA and betPARX Casino & Racetrack.

Eagles fans who want to avoid traffic or other dangerous driving conditions after attending games at Lincoln Financial Field this football season are in luck – SEPTA is providing free rides on the Broad Street Line after every home game.

The postgame service begins Friday with the Eagles' first preseason game. Kickoff against the New York Jets is at 7:30 p.m. Free rides from NRG Station, at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, will run from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. 

The Broad Street Line connects with the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street and City Hall stations, and is a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City. It also connects to bus routes that service the region. For Eagles fans traveling from South Jersey, it's easily accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line.

SEPTA is providing the free rides through a partnership with betPARX Casino & Sportsbook.

"We are excited for football season and are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with SEPTA to offer complimentary rides home throughout the entire football season," said Matthew Cullen, senior vice president of betPARX. "We want everyone to enjoy the thrill of the game responsibly by taking advantage of the free rides home program this football season."

After three preseason games, the Birds will kick off their regular season schedule in Detroit vs. the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. The first home game of the season is Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m., when the Minnesota Vikings roll into town.

