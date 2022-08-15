PATCO reduces rush hour service in effort to decrease wear and tear on train equipment

Commuters utilizing PATCO can expect slightly altered train schedules during peak rush hour times starting on Monday, the transit company announced on Thursday.

During weekday morning and evening rush hours, trains will now run every eight minutes. The updated schedule aims to increase schedule reliability and streamline departures while maintaining a high frequency of service, PATCO said in a release.

MORE: Gunfire prompts Bethlehem Musikfest shutdown Saturday night

Previously, trains ran every six-and-a-half minutes during rush hours. The change involves PATCO running two fewer trains during each rush hour, KYW reported. Ridership needs are averaging 43% of pre-pandemic levels.

Fewer trains will result in less wear and tear on equipment, as PATCO's equipment department is addressing a high volume of work orders – including maintenance to traction motors, wheels and HVAC. Supply chain and labor issues have generated a backlog.

A full list of what's changing and what's staying the same during weekdays is as follows:



• Morning Owl Service: No change. • Morning Rush Hour: Trains run every 8 minutes for peak westbound travel. • Daytime: No change. Trains run every 15 minutes. • Evening Rush Hour: Trains run every 8 minutes for peak eastbound travel. • Late Evening: Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.

There are no changes to weekend services, with trains generally operating every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays. Riders can find full PATCO schedules on the company's website.

In addition to the new rush hour schedules, the City Hall PATCO station in Camden has new, limited hours. Rather than the previous 24/7 schedule, the station will be open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight. The new hours reflect low ridership, as well as safety and security concerns.

PATCO General Manager John Rink told KYW that there has been vandalism at the station during overnight hours.

Riders who would typically use City Hall station overnight are advised to use the larger nearby Broadway station.