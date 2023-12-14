More News:

December 14, 2023

SEPTA funding shortfall continues as Pa. legislature neglects public transit in state budget

The transit authority has pushed for a sales tax transfer, which could give it an extra $190 million annually. Now it worries about a fiscal cliff

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Public Transit
SEPTA fiscal cliff state funding.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA has struggled with operator shortages for its bus, train and trolley services, as well as averted strikes.

Pennsylvania’s budget impasse ended last night, but left out of the many bills passed was additional funding for SEPTA.

The Republican-controlled state Senate and Democrat-controlled state House passed a laundry list of legislation Wednesday evening. Among the highlights were bills that expand private school tax credit programs and provide additional dental care to Medicaid recipients.

But despite SEPTA officials' lobbying for funds in the form of a sales tax transfer, which could grant SEPTA an additional $190 million annually, the blitz of legislation included no such measure. It's an omission that has left public transit officials somewhat distraught.

"SEPTA will continue advocating in Harrisburg for funding to avert the looming fiscal cliff for public transit," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told PhillyVoice. "For SEPTA, with the expiration of federal COVID relief funds in April 2024, we are anticipating a structural shortfall of $240 million in our operating budget. That’s about 20% of what SEPTA needs to cover the everyday costs of operating the system — including fuel, electricity, labor and other expenses."

Throughout the year, SEPTA has been suffering from operator shortages, leading to delays in services. Also this year, SEPTA faced the possibility of potential strikes from operators and Regional Rail engineers. Just this week, striking SEPTA transit police began picketing.

"Without additional assistance from the state, SEPTA will have to look at draconian cuts in service and significant fare increases that would start with the beginning of the new fiscal year in July," Busch warned. 

Busch said SEPTA will provide more details early next year on how the funding shortfall may affect services, and that the authority will "continue to work closely with members of the Legislature and the governor in hopes of reaching a funding solution."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Public Transit Harrisburg Funding Budget State Spending SEPTA Legislation

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk
Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving

Just In

Must Read

Labor

SEPTA transit police go on strike as contract negotiations stall
SEPTA transit police strike

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Opioids

Fentanyl withdrawal is driving more opioid users to leave hospitals early, Penn researchers say
Fentanyl Patients Hospitals

TV

South Jersey family wins latest episode of ABC'S 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
great christmas light fight winners south jersey

Eagles

Eagles-Seahawks odds: Philly is the favorite, but has historically struggled against Seattle
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-14-NFL-2023.jpg

Weekend

A holiday haunted house and a 'Star Trek' concert: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Lincoln Mill holidays

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved