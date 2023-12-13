SEPTA to suspend Chestnut Hill West line this Sunday as city removes pedestrian bridge

SEPTA will suspend service of the Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line this weekend due to the removal of a pedestrian bridge.

The line will be closed all day Sunday, Dec. 17 as the city removes the Duval Street pedestrian bridge. Service will shift to the Chestnut Hill East line; extra trains will accommodate the change but no bus substitution is planned.

MORE: SEPTA releases final draft of its bus system overhaul with recommendations for new routes

For those traveling to the city, local trains will depart from the Chestnut Hill East station at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and go as far as SEPTA's 30th Street Station. Leaving the city, trains will depart 30th Street Station at 8:38 a.m., 10:58 a.m., 2:58 p.m., 4:58 p.m., 6:58 p.m. and 8:58 p.m. and make all local stops.

The 9872 train, which goes to Temple University, will not operate on Sunday, but Bus Route 23 also runs from the Chestnut Hill area to Center City.

Tyler Barile, an assistant chief construction engineer for the Philadelphia Streets Department, said all that currently remains of the bridge is an "arch rib" over the Chestnut Hill rail line.

"This final stage of demolition will occur on the weekend of Friday, Dec. 15 through Monday, Dec. 18th," Barile wrote in a Facebook post for the Duval Improvement Association. "Work will occur in a round-the-clock shift beginning Friday night and ending early Monday morning ahead of the first train."

For the most accurate times and changes, SEPTA recommends riders use its System Status tool, part of its newly redesigned website, for updates.