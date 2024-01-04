Police arrest 20-year-old man in Upper Darby mosque killing

Police arrested 20-year-old Herman Stigall in connection with the fatal October 2023 shooting of 65-year-old Mohammad Rahman outside the Masjid Al-Madinah mosque in Upper Darby on Wednesday.



Stigal, who authorities allege shot Rahman during the course of a carjacking, will face charges of first and third degree murder, robbery and other related offenses.

The incident happened in the parking lot behind the Masjid Al Madinah Islamic Center in Upper Darby at 7:45 p.m. on October 29. Police said that Rahman had a confrontation with the suspect in the mosque's parking lot as the victim was on his way into the mosque. During the altercation, Stigall allegedly shot Rahman in the chest, killing him.

Stigal allegedly fled the scene in the victim’s Toyota Rav4, police said. The stolen car was later recovered by police in West Philadelphia.

Stigall, who had been on the run for two months, was apprehended in late December after crashing a vehicle during a police chase and then attempting to flee on foot. He was found in possession of a so-called ghost gun, which authorities believed he had used to shoot Rahman.

“That day, two months ago, I said that we would bring him to justice and I’m here today to tell you that we did our job,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer during a press conference held to announce the arrest. “We are bringing Mr. Stigall justice for the blood-thirsty murder of Mr. Rahman.”

About 150 worshippers were inside the mosque when the shooting occurred. At the time, many worshippers expressed shock at the killing, according to local news reports. And while members of the mosque recently expressed relief at the arrest, many are still seeking answers about the motive behind the crime, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The mosque now employs private security and enhanced safety measures such as surveillance cameras and lights in the wake of the deadly incident.



