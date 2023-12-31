More News:

December 31, 2023

Man killed in early morning shooting near Kensington and Allegheny, police say

The victim was found at the intersection of Madison and G streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and legs around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Kensington shooting STREET VIEW/GOOGLE MAPS

An unidentified man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 800 block of East Madison Street near G Street in Kensington early Sunday morning.

An early morning shooting in Kensington left one man dead on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Madison and G streets just a few blocks away from the Allegheny Market-Frankford El stop.

Police responding to reports of gunfire said they found the man unresponsive in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and legs. He was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m., authorities said.

A total of approximately 25 shots were fired during the course of the shooting, according to Fox 29. Three of those shots struck the victim.

The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified, nor have any potential suspects or motives. No weapons were recovered at the scene. Police said on Sunday morning that an investigation was ongoing.

Sunday’s deadly shooting came in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, at the tail end of a year that saw a marked decline in homicides and gun violence in Philadelphia overall. In 2023, there were 21% fewer homicides in the city than there were the year before and 24% fewer shootings. Philly’s year-over-year drop in violent crime coincides with a national trend showing a drastic declines in homicides and gun violence among big cities throughout the United States in 2023.

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

