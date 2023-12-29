Violent crime in Philly decreased this year, according to police data

Homicides fell more than 20% in Philadelphia this year, according to police statistics, following a nationwide trend of decreased violent crime.



The FBI reported that large cities across the U.S., with Philly being an example, have had sharp decreases in killings and gun violence. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 408 homicides this year, while there were 514 last year.

Philadelphia police release crime statistics every week, and the report released on Dec. 24 showed that other types of violent crime also dropped in 2023. The latest report says there were 11% less rapes than in 2022, 24% less shooting incidents (over 3,000 this year, compared to over 4,000 last year) and 7% less violent crime overall.

This comes after 2021 had a record high of 562 homicides. Interim police commissioner John Stanford credited the decrease to a public calming as the pandemic slowed down, along with increased policing, particularly around North Philly.

"We pulled people out of administrative positions, put them out on the street, every class that came out of police academy in 2023 were sent out to (four North Philly police) districts," Stanford told 6ABC.

Community efforts to reduce crime also may have contributed to the sharp decline in violent offenses. The city's budget last year put at least $155 million toward anti-violence prevention through long-term solutions, such as intervention programs and other initiatives to improve socioeconomic conditions in communities most at risk of violence.

On the downside, property crimes, including retail theft and carjackings, have risen. Retail theft has increased by almost 28%, while stolen vehicles skyrocketed by 72%. Overall, property crimes have increased by more than 15% compared to last year. District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared to blame the number of car thefts to flaws in the cars themselves.

"Thank you, Mr. Hyundai. Thank you, Mr. Kia. It would be nice if you made a car children couldn't steal, but that's what is happening there," Krasner told 6ABC.

This year also saw a looting spree that resulted in 72 people being charged. "We've been working closely with the new challenges of retail theft," Krasner said. "These are challenges that were not there before."