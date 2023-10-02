72 people charged in Philly looting spree, police searching for more suspects

A total of 72 people now face criminal charges from last week's citywide looting spree, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a press briefing on Monday. The most common charges filed against the alleged looters are theft and burglary, and two guns have been recovered.

Despite early reports that the looting was carried out primarily by juveniles, the vast majority of those charged thus far are adults. According to officials, 67 adults and five juveniles are facing charges. During Monday's briefing, Krasner said that a large number of those charged were between 18 and 25 years old and that very few had prior criminal records.

Police are still investigating to determine who is responsible for planning the mayhem, which authorities believe was plotted via social media prior to Tuesday night's incidents. Last week, authorities arrested social media influencer Dayjia Blackwell – better known online as 'Meatball' – and charged her with six felonies after she livestreamed some of the looting. She has since been released on bail.

On Monday, police shared new surveillance video showing people ransacking various stores, including a P.C. Richard & Son in Northeast Philly, a pharmacy in South Philly and a Target on Bustleton Avenue in the Northeast. Over the last several days, the Philadelphia Police Department has been posting surveillance clips of businesses being looted on X, formerly Twitter, in the hopes of enlisting the public's help in identifying and apprehending more suspects.



Tuesday's chaotic looting spree started downtown around 8 p.m. when a group of around 100 people started breaking into and ransacking stores like Lululemon, Foot Locker and the Apple Store. Looters then traveled in a caravan of cars to other neighborhoods throughout the city. Several businesses across Center City, West Philly and the Northeast were impacted by the unrest, including at least 18 liquor stores.

Last Friday, the Department of Commerce's Office of Business Services announced that it will offer emergency grants to some affected businesses and encouraged businesses to apply for the financial assistance on its website.

The acts of vandalism and theft broke out hours after a judge's decision to dismiss murder charges against former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry that occurred during a traffic stop in August. City officials have said the looting is not related to a protest over the dismissed charges that was held near City Hall earlier Tuesday night.