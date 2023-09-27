At least 20 arrested as large crowds loot stores in Center City, the Northeast, West Philly

Large groups of mostly teenagers vandalized retail displays. smashed windows and stole merchandise from businesses in Center City on Tuesday night. The looting then spread to other neighborhoods in the Northeast and West Philly leading to at least 20 arrests, police said.

At 8 p.m. near 15th and Chestnut streets, groups of people were seen breaking into stores, among them Foot Locker, Lululemon and the Apple Store and taking off with merchandise, police said. Incidents were recorded on video and posted to social media.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford called the people participating in the looting and vandalism "criminal opportunists" and said they were not related to an earlier protest near City Hall on Tuesday night. Those protesters had gathered in response a municipal judge dismissing all charges against Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial earlier Tuesday. Dial fatally shot Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop on Aug. 14, and he was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday that he intends to refile the charges.