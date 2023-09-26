Charges dropped against Mark Dial, the Philly cop who shot Eddie Irizarry, but D.A.'s Office plans to appeal

All charges against Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington last month, were dismissed Tuesday by municipal court judge. But District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office plans to appeal the decision.

Judge Wendy L. Pew said Dial's actions were justifiable because he was reacting to a potential threat to his safety – and his partner's – when he fired several shots at Irizarry on Aug. 14, according to court documents.

Krasner said prosecutors from the Special Investigations Unit will file an appeal with the intent to have all charges reinstated.

Dial was charged Sept. 8 with murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and official oppression.

Dial, a five-year veteran of the police department, was placed on administrative leave with the intent to be fired after 30 days on Aug. 23. Former Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Dial had failed to cooperate in a departmental investigation.

Dial shot Irizarry, 27, while he was sitting in his Toyota Corolla. He had been pulled over for driving erratically near B Street and Eric Avenue in Kensington.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.