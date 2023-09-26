More News:

September 26, 2023

Man shot in the head inside his car in Graduate Hospital discovered by SEPTA bus driver

The bus was attempting to pass the man's car near 17th and South Streets when its driver discovered him slumped over the steering wheel

John Paul Titlow
graduate-hospital-shooting.jpg THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

A SEPTA bus driver discovered an unidentified man slumped over his steering wheel with a gunshot wound to the late late Monday night. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A SEPTA bus driver discovered who had been shot in the head inside a car in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood late Monday night. The man was found slumped over the steering wheel of his Toyota Prius with the engine still running around 11:30 p.m., police said. 

The driver of the SEPTA bus was reportedly attempting to pass the idle vehicle when they decided to get out and approach the car to see why it was stopped. The man was unresponsive and "bleeding heavily," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia

"The driver was slumped in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head," Small said. Police believe the shot was fired from inside the car. 

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. It was unclear as of early Tuesday morning whether or not he would survive.

 There have been 1,320 shootings across Philadelphia so far this year, 289 of which were fatal, according to the most recent city data. While late night shootings such as this one are common, they are relatively rare in areas like Graduate Hospital, which is just south of Center City. 

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting. Surveillance video footage reviewed by authorities reportedly showed a man dressed in black exiting the Prius and fleeing on foot down South Street. 


