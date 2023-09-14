PECO worker, three others injured in North Philly shooting

Four people, including a child and a PECO worker, were injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported as of Thursday morning.

The shooting took place near 6th and York Streets around 10:30 p.m., according to multiple news reports. The gunfire reportedly struck the PECO utility worker in the buttocks while they were in the process of trying to fix a cross arm on a power line utility poll nearby.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims, each of whom were reportedly in stable condition as of early Thurdsday morning. At least three of the shooting victims were dropped off at nearby Temple University hospital for treatment.

Neither a suspect nor a motive were identified in the shooting as of Thursday morning.

After hitting an all-time high during the pandemic, violent crime in Philadelphia has been declining year-over-year, according to police department statistics. As of mid-August, the city had seen a 7% decrease in violent crime overall compared to the previous year. Shootings in particular were down 23% year-over-year in the period stretching from January 1 to August 6.