Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante captured, ending the 13-day manhunt for escaped Chester County prisoner

Danelo Cavalcante was captured and taken into custody alive Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. The convicted murderer had escaped Chester County Prison nearly two weeks ago.

Cavalcante, 34, was caught by police shortly after 8 a.m. in northern Chester County. He has since been taken to the state police barracks in Avondale, in southern Chester County, where troopers will attempt to interview Cavalcante, authorities said. After that, he will be transported to a state prison.

MORE: Atlantic City man sentenced to 70 years in prison for 2019 fatal shooting at Pleasantville High football game

In the hours before Cavalcante was rearrested, police deployed an array of resources that included hundreds of law enforcement officers, tracking aircraft, thermal imaging cameras and police dogs. He was spotted hiding in a wood pile near Prizer Road and Route 100 in South Coventry Township. As police closed in on him, he briefly attempted to elude capture by crawling into nearby thick underbrush, but he was stopped by officers and at least one K9 unit, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said hours less than two hours after the search ended.

Cavalcante resisted being apprehended, Bivens said, but was subdued officer. The escaped prisoner sustained a "minor bite wound " from a police dog, Bivins said, but was otherwise not injured. No law enforcement officers were injured, the trooper said.

Bivens praised state troopers and other law enforcement involved in capturing Cavalcante, and he deflected when asked about the escaped prisoner's proficiency at at avoid being caught for 13 days. "I don't know that he was particularly skilled," Bivens said. "He was desperate."

He added, "It's never easy to find someone who doesn't want to be found in a very large area."

The Brazilian native, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in August, had escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, before being transferred to a Pennsylvania State Prison, where was to serve a life sentence.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was at Wednesday morning's press conference and said the state police's the search for Cavalcante is an example of what "truly dedicated professionalism is all about."

The manhunt for Cavalcante intensified around 1 a.m. Wednesday when police were notified about a burglar alarm in the area. The alarm didn't lead to Cavalcante, but it did prompt police to deploy an aircraft with a thermal imaging camera. Bivens said the camera detected a heat signal that was moving, and while the overnight storms in area force police to stop using the aircraft, that preliminary information mobilized officers on the ground.

Cavalcante was tracked the wood pile, and Bivens said at around 8 a.m. tactical teams began to close in on Cavalcante. "We had the element of surprise," he said.

Still, Cavalcante tried to flee, but he was caught shortly after. He was carrying the .22-caliber rifle he had stolen from a home in East Nantmeal Township on Tuesday. During the capture, no shots were fired by police or Cavalcante, Bivens said.

Some of the details about Cavalcante's escape and how he remained elusive for nearly two weeks may never be known. He will be processed at the Avondale barracks, where state troopers and other law enforcement will attempt to interview him, but any new information will depend on how forthcoming Cavalcante is with authorities.

After Avondale, Cavalcante will be transported to a state prison to continue serving his life sentence.



It has not been determined if Cavalcante will be charged with escape. Additional charges would mean transporting him back to Chester County for court dates and potentially even a trial. In Pennsylvania, when a state prisoner has to appear in court — whether it's for hearings about appeals or charges in other cases — they are transported to the county where those charges originated. That typically also means the person would stay in custody in the local county prison.