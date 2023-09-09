Prison guard who was on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped fired

A prison guard was fired from Chester County Prison on Thursday. The officer was on duty when convicted murderer Danel Cavalcante escaped last week, according to multiple media reports.

The reason for his termination was not made public.

The search for Cavalcante, who escaped the jail on Thursday, Aug. 31, includes local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. There are 400 people on the search for Cavalcante, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said on Friday, according to NBC10.

The most recent update said police are focusing on an eight-mile area around the woods near Longwood Gardens, where Cavalcante was spotted on camera Wednesday.

On Friday, the 34-year-old Cavalcante from Brazil was seen twice within the eight to 10-mile search area, 6ABC reported.

Longwood Gardens was closed indefinitely when it was reported Cavalcante may have been on the property, according to FOX29.



It was the eighth time Cavalcante was seen on camera since his escape. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan called the escape an outrage.

"This should have never happened... We're all upset," Ryan said. "We're all concerned. There will be a thorough investigation, which will be made public at some point," Ryan said.

Earlier this week, prison officials released a video of Cavalcantescaling a prison wall. He stretched between two walls 5 feet apart and 15 feet high before crab-walking up. He squeezed through a razor wire to access a building's roof and escape.

It took 45 minutes before his absence was noticed.

Another prisoner also escaped Chester County Prison in May in a similar way.

Cavalcante was found guilty of murder for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 2021 in front of her children at her home in Schuylkill Township.



He was supposed to be moved to a state prison where he would serve a life sentence when he escaped.

During his trial, prosecutors said that Cavalcante fled to the United States after he fatally shot a man in November 2017 after a dispute over a dispute about a debt for car repairs.

Cavalcante is 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has curly black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he has not significantly altered his appearance since escaping prison.



Anyone with information about Cavalcante can call (717) 562-2987 or 911. The award for information leading to his arrest is $20,000.

