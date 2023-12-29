Man fatally shot after answering door to his home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed Thursday night after answering the door to his Northeast Philadelphia townhouse while his family was upstairs, according to police.

Police responded to the Regency Townhomes on Woodhaven Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for several reports of a person with a gun and gunshots, NBC10 reported. Upon arrival, police and medics found a 33-year-old man on the floor inside the townhouse near the front door. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., authorities say.

At least 13 shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon or weapons, police say. Investigators found shell casings outside and inside the townhouse, indicating the shooter or shooters fired from outside the door and then went inside and continued firing.



The 33-year-old man's family, including children under the age of 10 and their mother, were upstairs at the time of the shooting and were unharmed, according to police.



"According to family, they heard a knock on the front door, and when this 33-year-old answered the door, that's when family heard multiple gunshots, and that's when they realized the 33-year-old was shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.

Investigators believe the shooting was part of a home invasion. Nothing appears to have been stolen or ransacked, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing two males in dark clothing run from the scene and possibly enter a white vehicle after the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking into surveillance footage from cameras in the immediate area.