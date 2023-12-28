Thief robs 3 Philly pet stores, police say

Multiple locations of a local pet store chain have been robbed over the past two weeks in what police believe is a targeted string of thefts by the same perpetrator.

Doggie Style Pets said it has "become targeted by a serial thief" who entered at least three shops and demanded cash from the registers, according to a post from the company's Instagram account.

The first robbery occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 around 7:30 p.m at the Doggie Style Pets at 2101 South St., employees confirmed. Five days later, the Doggie Style Pets at 1804 E. Passyunk Ave. was robbed around the same time. The chain's location at 1635 Spruce St. was targeted on Christmas Eve between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., employees said Thursday.





In all cases, the suspect entered shortly before closing time, claimed to have a gun and asked for the money in the cash register, police said.

According to Doggie Style Pets, which operates 10 locations in Philly and Bala Cynwyd, no employees were harmed during the encounters. The chain is asking customers to pay by credit or debit card to reduce cash on hand as it coordinates with the police investigation.



Police said Thursday that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

