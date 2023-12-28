More News:

December 28, 2023

Thief robs 3 Philly pet stores, police say

Doggie Style Pets locations on South and Spruce streets and Passyunk Avenue were burglarized over the last two weeks

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Robberies
Pet store robberies @DoggieStylePets/Facebook

The Doggie Style Pets store on Spruce Street, pictured above, was one of three locations targeted by a thief.

Multiple locations of a local pet store chain have been robbed over the past two weeks in what police believe is a targeted string of thefts by the same perpetrator.

Doggie Style Pets said it has "become targeted by a serial thief" who entered at least three shops and demanded cash from the registers, according to a post from the company's Instagram account.

MORE: Philly police investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes that sent pedestrians to the hospital

The first robbery occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 around 7:30 p.m at the Doggie Style Pets at 2101 South St., employees confirmed. Five days later, the Doggie Style Pets at 1804 E. Passyunk Ave. was robbed around the same time. The chain's location at 1635 Spruce St. was targeted on Christmas Eve between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., employees said Thursday. 


In all cases, the suspect entered shortly before closing time, claimed to have a gun and asked for the money in the cash register, police said.

According to Doggie Style Pets, which operates 10 locations in Philly and Bala Cynwyd, no employees were harmed during the encounters. The chain is asking customers to pay by credit or debit card to reduce cash on hand as it coordinates with the police investigation.

Police said Thursday that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Robberies Philadelphia East Passyunk Investigations Center City Pet Stores

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Bringing a gun to airport security could cost owners their right to carry under proposed Pa. bill
PA Airport Gun Law

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Mental Health

A constant worry about being sick increases risk of death, study finds
Worry Health Problems

Films

A film producer from Chester County hopes to make prescreenings at the Colonial Theatre an annual tradition
Grady Craig Colonial Theater.

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Holiday

New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Delaware River to include Philly-themed soundtrack
New Years Fireworks Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved