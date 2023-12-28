Philly police investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes that sent pedestrians to the hospital

Philadelphia police are seeking information about two hit-and-run incidents that occurred early Wednesday morning. Both involved a car striking a pedestrian.

The first incident happened in West Philly shortly after midnight. Police say a dark-colored car struck a man crossing 52nd and Jefferson streets. Surveillance video shows the driver stop and check on the victim as observers gathered, but then leave the scene before first responders arrive. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to treat critical injuries.

Hours later, a second crash occurred in North Philly's Fairhill neighborhood near 501 West Lehigh Ave. Officers said they went to Temple Hospital just after 3:00 a.m. after medics transported a man struck by a car. The responsible vehicle appears to be a red SUV, possibly a Cadillac or GMC, according to footage obtained by Philly police.

Both incidents are under investigation. Anyone with knowledge about either incident can contact the police department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

These are far from the only hit-and-run incidents to occur in Philadelphia this year. One involved 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who was injured after allegedly getting hit by a car in Center City in November. Police were unable to find the driver.

While hit-and-run numbers in Philadelphia are lower in 2023 compared to last year, fatalities caused by hit-and-run crashes are up. Last year ended with 32 fatalities, while 2023 has 38 fatalities in the books.