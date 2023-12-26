More News:

December 26, 2023

Man fatally shot during suspected robbery attempt in Pennsport, police say

A man opened fire after two men approached him wearing masks on Front Street, investigators say

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsport shooting Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A man told police that he opened fire on two masked men who approached him in Pennsport early Tuesday morning, believing he was about to be robbed, investigators say. One of the men was fatally shot.

A man was shot to death early Tuesday morning during a reported robbery attempt in Pennsport, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Front Street, according to police. 

A man told police he was standing near his car when a silver vehicle pulled up and two men approached him wearing masks, NBC10 reported. The man believed he was about to be robbed and opened fire, striking one of the two men, police said. The man who was shot fell to the ground after crossing the street and was later pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. The man who fired the gun is cooperating with police. The name of the man who died has not been released.

This was not the only incident of violence in the Philadelphia region over the holiday weekend. A security guard at the restaurant Chicken or the Egg in Marlton, New Jersey was stabbed twice during an ugly sweater party Saturday after he attempted to break up a fight.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

