December 25, 2023

Security guard stabbed during ugly sweater party at Chicken or the Egg in Marlton, police say

Marcus Brown, 28, of Voorhees, allegedly wielded a knife during a fight at the bar's holiday event, according to investigators

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Chicken Egg Marlton Stabbing StreetView/Google Maps

A security guard was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight Dec. 23 at Chicken or the Egg in Marlton, police said. Marcus Brown, 28, of Voorhees, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

An ugly sweater holiday party at popular bar and restaurant Chicken or the Egg turned violent in Marlton over the weekend, authorities said.

A security guard was stabbed by a patron after midnight Saturday at the business on Route 70 in the Renaissance Square shopping center, police said. The Marlton location of "Chegg" opened back in February, expanding from the original Beach Haven location that's been a Jersey Shore hotspot for more than three decades.

Evesham Township police were called to the restaurant around 1 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a security guard had been stabbed twice. He was given first aid and then taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The stabbing happened when the security guard tried to break up a fight, police said. The restaurant had promoted the ugly sweater party on social media leading up to the event, which was scheduled to run from 9 p.m. Friday until close early Saturday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Marcus Brown, of Voorhees, attempted to flee the scene when police arrived. Brown was taken into custody and also brought to Cooper University Hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered during the incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's being held at the Burlington County Jail ahead of a court appearance.

The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene, police said.

The reason for the fight remains under investigation. Authorities said anyone with information about the incident can call the Evesham Police Department at (856) 983-1116.

Michael Tanenbaum
